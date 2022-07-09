Police investigate a double shooting in Severn

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred over this past weekend. On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn. A 22-year-old male victim and a 40-year-old male victim were located on Pioneer Drive near Severn Orchard Court suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were standing in front of the Orchard Food Mart at 1159 Reece Road when they were shot at by two unknown male suspects. The suspects fled in a white sedan. Officers located numerous shell casings at the scene. A bag of suspected “crack” cocaine was recovered from one of the victims. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, an individual assaulted someone in the 1400-block of Wentworth Avenue in Hillendale (21234). The suspect was armed with a handgun. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, At 3 p.m., a known individual assaulted someone with a hammer in the 3900-block …
BALTIMORE, MD – A middle-aged couple is dead today after being victims of a violent assault in northeast Baltimore and police believe it is an isolated incident. Their killer remains at-large as a police investigation continues. Details are minimal regarding the double homicide. Here’s what police have said so...
The memories of an Infiniti that was destroyed in a suspicious fire will not soon be forgotten as police investigate the incendiary blaze in Maryland. In Charles County, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, where there was a reported car fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
CHILLUM, Md. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 38-year-old sister. According to a news release from the Prince George's County Police Department, on July 7, at approximately 4:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of unknown trouble in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly found an unresponsive person, Nashanna Belnavis, inside the apartment.
UPDATE – July 11, 2022: Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was served a warrant on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for Life Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat while Under the Influence; Cause Life Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat While Impaired; Life Threatening Injury Driver/Operator; Driving, Attempting to Drive Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol; Driving, Attempting to Drive while Impaired by Alcohol; Reckless Driving; Negligent Driving and Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.
BURTONSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Security cameras captured the terror of the shopping center shootout that showed a man in red shorts shooting an innocent victim on Sunday, July 10 in Montgomery County. As the victim falls to the ground, one of the shooters runs by, holding a gun in his right hand.
Footage has been released for a June collision in which a Baltimore City Police Officer fatally struck a man riding a scooter, authorities say. Officer Alexis Acosta was responding to an emergency call while in a marked police cruiser with activated lights and sirens when he struck a man in the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m., on Tuesday, June 21, say Baltimore police.
A woman who was shot while driving in Baltimore was able to take herself to the hospital for treatment, authorities say. Officers were called to the hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 11 after receiving reports of a 30-year-old walk-in gunshot victim, according to Baltimore police. Officials did not...
On July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13pm, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Through investigative means officers were able to determine that the victims were standing outside of the residence when they were shot. The suspects responsible for the shooting fled the area in a vehicle and were not located. An adult female was suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The female was airlifted to a local trauma center and the male was transported by ground to the same trauma center, both victims were listed as being in stable condition.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking into the possibility that someone deliberately set fire to a house in Elwood Park on Monday, according to authorities.
Baltimore’s firefighters were sent to extinguish a house fire n the 600 block of North Robinson Street as the sun was rising, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Pictures made public by the union show that firefighters found a plume of black smoke rising into the sky.
They also found flames pouring out of a two-story home, per the pictures.
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, according to union officials.
All of the occupants inside of the house were able to safely escape the fire, union officials said.
Following the fire, the Baltimore Police Department dispatched arson detectives and a forensics team to the fire site “to investigate a possible arson,” according to a police department spokesperson.
Detectives are investigating whether the fire is related to any of the weekend violence in that part of town, the spokesperson said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Parkville, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers responding to a report of an assault around 4:30 a.m. found a 47-year-old woman suffering from severe trauma in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, police said.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
At the same location, officers found 57-year-old Gerardo Sanjuan-Ramirez who was pronounced dead at the site of the crime, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the bodies of Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez to determine how they died, according to authorities.
Investigators are not looking for any additional people in connection with the homicide, police said.
A Baltimore County Police spokesman said he could not say whether both Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez were considered homicide victims.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police are investigating seven weekend shootings that left three people dead. One being a murder suicide. On Saturday around 5pm police were called out to the 5500 block of Catalpha Road for reports on a shooting. When they arrived police found a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, the two are dead and because of their condition their death is being ruled as a murder suicide.
A massive reward is being offered for information on the squeegee worker shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor that left a man dead last week, authorities say. Timothy Reynolds, 48, was shot after retrieving a baseball bat during an argument with the workers near the intersection of Light and Conway Street on the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, Baltimore police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said.
Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed.
Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting.
Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man was killed in a one vehicle crash on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to southbound Route 85 at Route 28 where a Hyundai Sonata left the roadway and struck a tree head on.. The driver identified as William Francis Carter, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the area initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m., police said.
Once there, they found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.
The spokesperson told WJZ that officers found one man on a sidewalk and the other man inside of a house.
The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals where they are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Around 7:57 Saturday night, Prince George's County Fire responded to reports of a crash in the 5000 block of Beech Rd. in Temple Hills. When they arrived, they saw a multiple vehicle crash. As a result, 10 people were taken to the hospital. There...
Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland, on Sunday. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in...
