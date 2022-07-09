ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Stanton voted into All-Star Game, says he 'has interest' in Home Run Derby

 2 days ago
The Yankees will have two All-Star starters, as Giancarlo Stanton was one of two American League outfielders voted in as starters for the Midsummer Classic when balloting ended Friday.

Stanton and Mike Trout won the voting for the final two spots over Toronto’s George Springer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., meaning they will join AL leading vote-getter Aaron Judge in the outfield to open the All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s amazing. Thank you to the fans,” Stanton said after Friday night’s Yankees win over Boston. “It’s really cool to be able to go back to where I grew up and be in the All-Star Game.”

Stanton is from Los Angeles, and his fifth All-Star nod – and first as a Yankee – will rank right up there with memorable moments in his career.

“I don’t think it’ll fully soak in until I’m there, or maybe after,” he said, “but definitely going to be up there as one of the most memorable moments of my career.”

Stanton has only played in two of his previous four All-Star Games, as he missed 2012 and 2015 due to injury – but he noted his last nod, in 2017, was almost as special as this one, as he was a Marlin who got to play in his home stadium in the event.

This time, he’ll play in his hometown, across the outfield from his teammate Judge, which is something he had been hoping to do since the balloting was winnowed down to the final four in the outfield.

“I just had to keep playing hard until I found out – never know until it’s complete,” he said. “But we were joking about it in the dugout, and it’s going to be really cool, a lot of fun and good memories.”

“So excited for him. He’s just a pro, man,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone added. “I have so much respect for Big G and the way he goes about things. So, I’m really excited to see him and Judge in the same outfield in the All-Star Game. That’s pretty cool.”

Even cooler that, after years of being mostly a DH, Stanton gets to be an All-Star in the outfield again.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what I was from the start,” he smiled.

“It’s been an interesting past couple years, but it’s good to be back out there and get to go to the All-Star Game.”

Now, the question turns to the pre-game festivities: will he participate in the Home Run Derby?

“I do (have interest),” he said. “Nothing official yet, but I could definitely could be there.”

Stanton won the 2016 Home Run Derby, hitting a then-record 61 dingers during the event, but lost in the first round when he tried to defend his crown in Miami in 2017.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

