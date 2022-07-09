ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and a former councilman, dies at 89

By Sophie Reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernon Winfrey, the father of Oprah Winfrey, died on Friday. In an Instagram post, Oprah said the 89-year-old died at home surrounded by family. She wrote that she "had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath." "We could feel Peace enter...

insideedition.com

Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dies at Age 89

Oprah Winfrey has announced that her father, Vernon Winfrey died after a bout with cancer. He was 89 years old. The mogul revealed the tragedy both on her Instagram page and Oprah Daily website. She mentioned heading down to Nashville, Tennessee, where he lived over the Fourth of July weekend, dubbing it the “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration.”
