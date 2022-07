While it is often overshadowed by its larger neighbors, Michigan has produced its fair share of famous people. For instance, the state was home to several prominent auto industry entrepreneurs, including Henry Ford. In the world of sports, Michigan can claim legends like Magic Johnson. And in the realm of entertainment, the state has spawned such diverse talents as Stevie Wonder and Madonna. Michigan may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about famous people, but the state has certainly left its mark on the world.

