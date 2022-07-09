ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool at a Phoenix home

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

A 2-year-old girl died at the hospital Saturday after she was pulled out unconscious from a pool in a Phoenix home, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police said Phoenix officers and firefighters were called to a house near 101st and Roma avenues just before 9 a.m.

First responders said they found the girl unconscious and not breathing.

Someone at home performed CPR on the girl before fire crews arrived, police said.

Fire crews took over CPR and took the girl to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a Saturday afternoon update from Phoenix police, the child did not survive.

Firefighters said it was unknown how long she remained in the pool.

Police were investigating what led up to the drowning.

