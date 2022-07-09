A 2-year-old girl died at the hospital Saturday after she was pulled out unconscious from a pool in a Phoenix home, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police said Phoenix officers and firefighters were called to a house near 101st and Roma avenues just before 9 a.m.

First responders said they found the girl unconscious and not breathing.

Someone at home performed CPR on the girl before fire crews arrived, police said.

'Tragedies can be prevented': Phoenix officials speak out about drowning dangers

Fire crews took over CPR and took the girl to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a Saturday afternoon update from Phoenix police, the child did not survive.

Firefighters said it was unknown how long she remained in the pool.

Police were investigating what led up to the drowning.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool at a Phoenix home