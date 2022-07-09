ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
Homicide detectives arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a transient in a Victorville neighborhood nearly four months ago.

Jose Saul Hernandez, 38, of Victorville remained at the West Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. He is being held without bail, sheriff’s officials said.

Hernandez was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting Robert Montoya, 34, on March 31 in the 16400 block of Forrest Avenue.

The area is north of Victor Valley High School and east of La Paz Drive.

During their investigation, detectives from the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail identified Hernandez as a suspect in the death of Montoya.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose how they determined Hernandez was a suspect.

On March 31, deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to Forrest Avenue after reports of gunshots outside a residence and a man down in a driveway.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, identified as Montoya, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies began CPR until medical personnel arrived and continued the life-saving measures. Shortly after, Montoya was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released, according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

