Student achievements, new Salvation Army leaders and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion

Area students excel in higher education

University graduates

Matthaeus Garrido, Ocala, Bachelor of Arts degree, Theatre, University of Tampa

Joseph Mills, Ocala, MSLS Information and Library Science degree, Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Dean’s List

Ashley Smith, Ocala, University of New Hampshire

Madeline Graj, Ocala, University of Tampa

Jeremy Williamson, Summerfield, University of Tampa

Makenley O'Connor, Ocala, University of Tampa

Other Accolades

Jaqueces Mathis of Ocala, who majored in social work at Alvernia University, earned the Dr. Phyllis Hay Research Award presented at Alvernia University's 2022 Annual Honors Convocation Award Ceremony.

New Salvation Army leaders arrive in Ocala

The Salvation Army, Ocala, recently welcomed new leaders, Majors Phillip and Lynn Irish, according to a press release from The Salvation Army.

They assumed their position on June 26, coming from Clay County, where they had served the past four years, according to the release.

The Irishes have been married for 33 years. They were commissioned (ordained) as Salvation Army officers in 2002 and have served in Florida, Kentucky, Tennessess and Alabama.

"We are excited to see what the Lord is going to do here in Ocala,” Maj. Lynn Irish said in the release.

The couple is responsible for all church programs and social services at The Salvation Army including the Center of Hope, Family Store, Corrections Department, Evangeline Booth Garden Apartments, Emergency Disaster Services, and Emotional Spiritual Care.

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donates $1,500 to Michelle-O-Gram

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Betty Tilley-Poole and Jody Boyd recently presented a $1,500 check to Michelle-O-Gram representatives Stacy Carroll and Sherry Roberts, according to a press release from the thrift shop.

Michelle-O-Gram is a Dunnellon-based charity formed by the friends and family of Michelle Blauser, a young mother who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009, the release said. In its 12 years of operation, the organization has funded over 2,000 mammograms and biopsies for local men and women who might otherwise have skipped these screening procedures because of financial concerns.

