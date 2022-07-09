ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How Detroit Tigers' Gregory Soto, Michael Fulmer escaped jams for back-to-back wins

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYq5I_0gaByovo00

CHICAGO — In Thursday's 2-1 win, Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto needed support from his teammates and coaches. In Friday's 7-5 win, reliever Michael Fulmer needed to find his slider.

Both pitchers executed with the game on the line.

The efforts of Soto, a left-hander, and Fulmer, a right-hander, helped the Tigers to consecutive victories against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, extending their streak to six.

"Everything we do doesn't matter until you get to the end of the game," catcher Eric Haase said. "Especially against this lineup, got you to bury them. It's easier said than done. No lead is safe. To have guys like Fulmer and Soto come in and close the door has been huge for us."

FOR THE 12TH TIME: Miguel Cabrera honored with special spot in All-Star Game: 'It means a lot'

JAVY RETURNS: Back in Chicago, Tigers' Javier Báez reflects on Cubs, pre-COVID contract talks

After Fulmer earned the save in Friday's win, manager A.J. Hinch pulled Soto — the Tigers' closer — into his office for a conversation. Typically, Soto gets all the save situations and is trusted to pitch back-to-back games.

But Fulmer hadn't pitched since Wednesday, plus the White Sox are loaded with elite right-handed hitters in the middle of the lineup and the Tigers expect Soto to close out Saturday's game.

"Hey, don't take it personal," Hinch told Soto. "I had Michael up (in the bullpen) a couple nights in a row."

"No, we won," Soto responded. "It's awesome."

MLB DRAFT: Tigers' pick at No. 12 in MLB draft forces balance of readiness, overall talent

Detroit's bullpen — which also includes high-leverage relievers Andrew Chafin, Alex Lange and Joe Jiménez — ranks third in MLB with a 3.04 ERA entering Saturday, trailing only the Houston Astros (2.62) and New York Yankees (2.62).

"These guys love pitching at end of games, but they also love pitching around each other," Hinch said. "That is probably the best thing for me, the quality that comes with the acceptance of whenever I pitch them."

'He's been there, many of times'

On Thursday, Soto entered the ninth inning to protect a 2-0 lead.

He got the first out quickly, then ran into trouble. Tim Anderson laced a single into left field, AJ Pollock walked on four pitches and Luis Robert doubled on a ground ball past diving first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

"I didn't focus on what happened," Soto said. "I knew they had a runner on third, so I focused on getting the next guy out."

THURSDAY: Javier Báez, Beau Brieske shine as Tigers sink ChiSox, 2-1, for 5th straight win

Robert's double scored Anderson for Chicago's first run and put two runners in scoring position with one out for the ever-dangerous Jose Abreu. The 2020 American League MVP is hitting .292 with 10 home runs in 80 games this season, but he hasn't been intentionally walked since 2021.

The Tigers briefly considered walking Abreu.

Hinch made the final decision.

A mound visit from pitching coach Chris Fetter encouraged Soto to attack. Catcher Tucker Barnhart preached the same message. All the infielders, led by shortstop Javier Báez, came in for the conversation.

"I got a lot of support from my teammates, the guys playing behind me," Soto said. "They told me I got this, that I can do it. I know I have been underperforming sometimes, but they gave me their support. I had to give them back what they deserved, and that was to get an out and win."

An intentional walk to load the bases, while increasing the odds of a double play, was too risky, considering Soto can sometimes be a little wild and has an 11.9% walk rate.

"He's been there, many of times," Barnhart said. "It's not his first rodeo out there in that situation. We trust Greg in every ninth inning. We will continue to trust Greg. It was a grinder of a game, and I'm glad we pulled it out."

Soto struck out Abreu swinging on three pitches, the last pitch an extremely elevated 98.1 mph four-seam fastball. With two outs, Soto went back to the top of the strike zone to get ahead 0-1 in the count to Eloy Jimenez.

On the next pitch, Jimenez grounded out to end the game.

"Very few guys can pull it together the way he did," Hinch said.

This season, Soto has converted 17 of 19 save chances. He also has a 2.70 ERA with 15 walks and 31 strikeouts over 30 innings. The 27-year-old was the Tigers' All-Star representative last season.

'I found the adjustment'

On Friday, Fulmer entered in the ninth inning to protect a 7-5 lead.

Much like Soto's outing, Fulmer recorded the first out before the next two batters reached safely: Anderson (hit-by-pitch) and Pollock (single).

"I know (Anderson) was looking away, for a slider probably," Fulmer said, "so I wanted to make sure we got the ball in on him, hopefully for a groundout. Obviously, I didn't mean to go that far in (with the two-seamer). And then Pollock hits a slider that was hanging up there. I tried to get it down, but I was throwing through it almost, though the break."

FRIDAY: Tigers continue to roll, extend win streak to six with 7-5 victory over White Sox

The White Sox had runners on the corners.

Fulmer needed a strikeout.

One problem: He didn't have the feel for his slider. That's been his top pitch this season, with opponents hitting just .119 when Fulmer goes to his marquee weapon. He has thrown his slider 63.3% of the time, and it has produced a 35.3% swing-and-miss rate.

Suddenly, Fulmer locked in his slider.

"I found the adjustment, whatever it was," Fulmer said.

He got a swing-and-miss on a first-pitch slider to Robert, another dangerous hitter, to get ahead in the count. Haase liked what he saw, so he called for another slider.

Fulmer ended up throwing throw four straight, and Robert struck out swinging on Fulmer's best pitch of his outing. A 90.2 mph slider darted down and away; Robert whiffed for the second out.

Then, Fulmer had to get through Abreu.

"Nobody in the dugout wants to see Jose Abreu up at the end of the game," Hinch said. "But we got him out."

He flipped him a first-pitch slider but missed outside the strike zone. Behind 1-0 in the count, Fulmer amped up the speed with a 96 mph two-seam fastball. Abreu made solid contract, but he flied out to the right-field corner to end the game.

In 32 games, Fulmer has a 1.97 ERA with 15 walks and 32 strikeouts across 32 innings, as well as two saves in four opportunities. His 0.7 fWAR is tied with Chafin and Lange for the best in the bullpen.

Ramón Santiago shaves head

After Friday's win, third base coach Ramón Santiago got his head shaved in the clubhouse. Long before the Tigers' winning streak, the team talked about needing to string together a bunch of wins in a row.

"He threw the number six out there," Hinch said.

Soto operated the hair clipper for the postgame cut.

"The first thing they wanted to do last night was shave his head," Hinch said. "We'll see if that trend continues. That next question about when I'm going to do it, we're going to need a lot more."

Is there a number for Hinch to shave his head?

"There's always a number," Hinch said. "We're not quite there yet."

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Robbie Grossman's E leads to Detroit Tigers' 4-2 loss to Chicago White Sox, series split

CHICAGO — Javier Báez stood in the batter's box and watched the ball fly over the wall in left-center field. On the second pitch of his at-bat, Báez unloaded on a fastball from Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech. He celebrated his home run by tossing his bat and interacting with fans that booed him. More importantly, he put the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard in the first inning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bohm Leads Phillies to Win in Series Opener

Alec Bohm, who hadn't logged a home run in over 106 plate appearances, hit two off of Adam Wainwright on Friday night. Because baseball. His solo shots would be the only two runs of the game, as the Philadelphia Phillies' offense largely went down quietly against the St. Louis Cardinals' ace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Joe Jiménez
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Andrew Chafin
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 137 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .177 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Another setback for Austin Meadows, who won't join Detroit Tigers until after All-Star break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows experienced another setback in his return to the big leagues. Because of continued soreness, the Tigers pulled the 27-year-old off his rehab assignment Monday evening. Meadows, recovering from right and left Achilles strains, hadn't played for Triple-A Toledo since Thursday. "Meadows is not playing," manager A.J. Hinch...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

USPBL All-Star Saturday shows league is back to pre-COVID form as 2024 expansion looms

Fans lined the outfield berms at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica on Saturday as baseballs flew their way in the 2022 United Shore Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby. Kids of all ages congregated on the left field hill, trying to catch blasts from right-handed power hitters, then sprinted around the outfield fence to right for the lefty batters. ...
UTICA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Chicago White Sox#Cubs#The White Sox
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes riding pine Monday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bryan Bello and the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is taking a breather after going 1-for-12 with four strikeouts in the Rays' weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. Ji-Man Choi is replacing Paredes on first base and batting second.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy