Astros And A's Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

The Houston Astros and Oakland A's have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game in California.

On Saturday, the Oakland A's will host the Houston Astros in California.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups and batting order (as relayed by Underdog MLB).

The Astors come into the game after crushing the A's on Friday by a score of 8-3.

They are 55-28 in the 83 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them at the top of the American League West Division.

Meanwhile, the A's are 28-57 in the 82 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them at the bottom of the American League West Division.

In the last five seasons, the Astros have been one of the elite teams in all of baseball.

They have made the World Series three times in the last five seasons (winning it all in 2017), and they made the World Series last year but lost to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

As for the A's, they had looked like they were building something special when they made the MLB Playoffs three times in a row from 2018-20.

However, they missed the playoffs last season, and will definitely not be a playoff team this year.