Two students killed in Thursday morning crash in Foster

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
FOSTER — Two Foster-Glocester Regional School District students died in a car crash on Thursday morning on Salisbury Road, according to the schools superintendent, but Foster police have released no information on the crash.

Foster-Glocester Regional School District Superintendent Renee Palazzo said in a statement that the community is mourning the loss of two students who died in the crash.

"Our sympathy goes out to the families affected by this loss," Palazzo wrote in the statement.

A Foster police dispatcher on Saturday would not confirm the fatalities or give any information on the crash, saying only that it's "still under investigation." Police Chief David Breit did not immediately respond to a request for information on Saturday.

Palazzo wrote that counseling will be available starting Monday for students affected by the deaths.

IN THIS ARTICLE
