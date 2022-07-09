ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Bulls of the West returns to Spur Arena on July 16

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 2 days ago

Twelve of the top freestyle bullfighters will be coming to San Angelo for the 7th annual Bulls of the West competition at the 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena on Saturday, July 16.

Some of the hottest Mexican fighting bulls will be in the lineup, provided by Troy and Lindsey Bradshaw with Penthouse Fighting Bulls.

Scoring-wise, half of the points will come from the bullfighters and the other half will be judged on the bulls.

There will be four rounds of three competitors, and the winner of each round will advance to the short-go to crown the champion.

These athletes will be doing flips, dip dives and moves to try to juke out the bulls.

The event is different than Spanish-style bullfighting. It's freestyle bullriding that rodeo fans are familiar seeing with "rodeo clowns."

The last time this event came to town was in 2019.

"We didn't do it the year of COVID (2020), and then we decided to wait in 2021 since COVID was kind of still a thing and there were restrictions on the buildings and different things, so we just waited another year," event coordinator Jill Sisk said.

Three years ago, it was a very popular summer event in San Angelo.

"It was really good," Sisk said of the response in 2019. "We were almost a packed house."

Sisk's family has put this event on since 2014, including her father, Bill Halfmann, along with Casey Sisk, Jason Halfmann and Taylor Halfmann.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the bullfights will start at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 and they can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com or at the ticket box office at the Spur Arena, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

VIP tables are also available for businesses and companies who want to advertise. For more information, call or text Jill Sisk at 325-450-7330.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Bulls of the West returns to Spur Arena on July 16

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
West, TX
Sports
City
West, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Heat Advisory Extended as San Angelo Concert Goers Pass Out from the Heat

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Emergency Medical Personnel were dispatched several times Thursday evening to the Bill Aylor River Stage to attend to concert goers suffering from heat related illnesses. According to emergency communications, ambulances were on standby at the country music concert as temperatures were still above 100...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Quilting Quarters’ expands to a new location

A San Angelo business is expanding. Today at San Angelo’s “Quilting Quarters,” members of the Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre helped with the ribbon-cutting for the new location on Southwest Boulevard. “We enjoy being a place where people can gather and enjoy creative energy and being together and making pretty things,” said Debbie Steinbach, Co-Owner […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#The Bulls#Combat#Mexican#Penthouse Fighting Bulls#Spanish
KLST/KSAN

Dangerous heat today through Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Family Violence Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Local law enforcement had a busy weekend as over 30 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When the San Angelo Municipal Court Will Publish All Names of People with Outstanding Warrants

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure to appear and dispose of outstanding warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Four Concho Valley counties listed as high risk for COVID by CDC

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Concho Valley counties have been listed as high risk for transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC. COVID-19 community levels are determined by the CDC based on the number of new infections and hospitalizations reported over the last 7 days and the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken by COVID patients.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Woman Sent to Prison for Murder Over a Cell Phone

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for murder after taking a plea deal. According to court documents, Sydney Kennon, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for shooting Roy Perez with a firearm. According to court documents, investigators were advised that a murder investigation had been initiated on February 9, 2021. Officers responded to the Cheyenne Crossing Apartments, located at 17 West 31st Street in San Angelo, Texas and witnessed the defendant, Sydney Kennon, fleeing the scene. The victim, Roy Perez…
San Angelo LIVE!

Sheriff Needs $1.3 Million More Next Year to Fend Off Public Safety Crisis

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Detention Center currently employs 109 jail staff for 150 total positions. In other words, it is 27.3% undermanned. Sheriff Nick Hanna warned that the jail staffing situation is approaching a crisis situation. In the current fiscal year, the detention center lost 81 employees and replaced less of them with new hires. Hanna said he currently has a 28% turnover rate at the jail. The principle issue is this county’s low pay for jailers — that equals about $35,819 annually — when compared to other similar-sized jail facilities in the state. Just about every…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
976
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy