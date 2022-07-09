Football success paved way for Bellamy and Sons to give back to community

Going down memory lane for Joe Bellamy includes, well, recalling an actual parade.

After winning football games at Dunellen High School in the late 1980s, Bellamy and his teammates strolled the mile or so from the field at Columbia Park to the school. They were the local heroes, treated like conquering big-leaguers clad in their red and white jerseys.

“We’d march right down main street and all the business owners would come out and they would clap,” he said, “and the fire trucks would be there and it was a big deal. You couldn’t go anywhere without someone talking about the football team.”

Bellamy’s fond memories go beyond the victories, but include all the support he received and the bonds he developed with teammates.

In turn, he’s happily given back, helping others experience the same warm feelings and life lessons he cherished. Bellamy has volunteered for over a decade coaching youth football in Piscataway and has supported high school sports in Central Jersey.

This summer, Bellamy and Sons Paving is sponsoring the Marisa Rose Bowl charity all-star football game, previously known as the Snapple Bowl and the Autoland Classic. The event is the state’s most successful charity all-star football game. It has generated $715,000 since its inception in 1994 for pediatric patients and children with disabilities.

This year, the Bowl showcases recently graduated seniors in an intra-Middlesex County contest, taking place July 21 at Steve Libro Field at North Brunswick High School.

The family has a personal connection to the game – Bellamy’s oldest son Joey Jr. played in the 2019 contest and his middle son, Rocco, is playing in the upcoming game.

All proceeds will benefit The Marisa Tufaro Foundation, a nonprofit that assists children in need throughout the greater Middlesex County area.

The foundation was established in loving memory of Marisa Rose Tufaro, the daughter of longtime Edison Township Public Schools educator Cyndi Tufaro and former Home News Tribune and Courier News sports writer Greg Tufaro.

Bellamy is thrilled to be helping the foundation and using sports as a vehicle for the greater good. Simply, he got involved after chatting with the game’s founder Marcus Borden in the winter and “mentioned that, ‘Hey, you know, in the future if you ever need anything give me a call.’”

After a couple months, Borden did indeed place a call.

“I jumped at the chance to help,” Bellamy said. “I thought it was something that was very positive and good to be a part of. It was a win-win situation for both of us, I believe.”

Learning from sports

In many ways, the Bellamys are the salt of a community. The self-made business owner gives back when he can, both financially and with countless hours volunteering coaching Pop Warner.

In addition to oldest son Joey Jr., a rising senior playing at The College of New Jersey, and Rocco, a recent Piscataway High School graduate, the Bellamy family includes mom Robin and youngest son Michael, a promising incoming Montgomery High School freshman.

“I felt like that sports put me in the right frame of mind and a correct direction to be a positive person in the work force,” Joe Bellamy said. “And as I got older and things went well, I wanted to give back. Really, youth sports seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to give back. I donate to a lot of organizations, but I heavily donate to youth sports.”

Besides his sons, Bellamy proudly talks about his current Pop Warner team in Piscataway. As 7-year-olds, they didn’t win a game. This past season as 10- and 11-year-olds, the squad won the state championship.

Now, Bellamy didn’t exactly start coaching to win youth titles, but he’s thrilled to see that development and kids sticking with something.

“I get more out of it maybe than the players do,” said Bellamy, who recently moved to Skillman. “When I see my players being successful, there’s no better feeling than that. I like to live through the young kids and see them be successful. That makes everything worth it.”

Bellamy noted that the gridiron has helped shape him and that he’s “always kind of given the sport a lot of credit for my success in life.”

After graduating from Dunellen in 1990, Bellamy worked a couple jobs, including with his dad in underground utilities. On his day off on Friday and over the weekend, Bellamy would rip up driveways by hand with a sledgehammer and pave them.

Eventually, he left his full-time job and started the Piscataway-based paving company, which is approaching its 30th anniversary. That work ethic and leadership skills started in football.

“They do go hand in hand,” Bellamy said. “If you were a willing participant in youth sports, chances are you’re going to be successful in life. That doesn’t have to mean owing your own business. You’re going to be successful in whatever you do because you’re open to listening and other people’s ideas.

“Football in general taught me how to be responsible. How to take constructive criticism. How to address people the right way and how to look like a responsible young man. Of course, those are old-school values. I know there’s a lot of coaches out there that try to still preach that, but I know it’s a lot more difficult nowadays than it used to be.”

The next generation

At the Bellamy household, there was always a game going on somewhere. Both of the oldest sons had successful careers at Piscataway High School. Joey helped Piscataway go undefeated and win the 2018 sectional championship at MetLife Stadium. He is now a receiver and kick returner at TCNJ.

As high school seniors, both were honored as scholarship recipients from the Bill Denny/Rutgers Football Letterwinners Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

“Piscataway has such a great culture and tradition in high school football,” Joey Bellamy said. “Coach Higgins does a really good job. It was just something special to say you’re a Piscataway Chief football player and especially on a Friday night, the whole town came out. Everyone came out and cheered for you and they had confidence in you and it really meant something to be a Piscataway football player. Not only were you one of the best of the best, but you really put yourself through some hard work and you had a lot of good guys around you on the team.”

Rocco was a freshman in 2018 and saw varsity time for Piscataway. However, his high school journey took a different path.

When the Piscataway school district cancelled high school sports for the fall 2020 season, Rocco transferred to St. Joseph in Metuchen. When Piscataway brought back sports, he returned for his senior season in 2021.

The Chiefs were in sort of a rebuilding mode after missing the season and they had having several underclassmen and inexperienced varsity players.

Rocco could have easily stayed at St. Joe’s. Instead, it was important for him to come back to his hometown team. Piscataway did go 0-8, but Bellamy was a vital bridge for the future generations – which one can argue was as important as winning a championship.

Simply, wearing that black and gold meant everything to him.

“That was the most important thing for me after my junior year,” Rocco said. “That’s all I wanted to do ever since I was a little kid. I looked up to all the Piscataway football players on the high school team. That’s where I had my vision of where I wanted to be and I really wanted to finish out my high school football career there. That’s the only way I could see it. Unfortunately, the season didn’t go too well, but it was fun. You learn some life lessons from it. I’m so happy and grateful I got to finish my football career in Piscataway.”

He played through injuries at running back and linebacker and did just about everything. The team needed him to kick one game, so he kicked. Another time, he was needed to be a placeholder. Whatever, the aim was “to reestablish the culture and the brand of Piscataway football.”

Rocco measured the small things as success and saw the development from August through November.

“I definitely couldn’t just focus on myself,” Bellamy said. “I had to be a leader and teach the other guys because we were really lacking football IQ and the experience. I think they’re going to be really great when they’re juniors and seniors just because they started playing on the varsity level so early.”

It also came down to having pride in your craft.

“I’m a competitive person,” he said. “I’ll always play my hardest for me and for my teammates and for my coaches no matter what the score is or how many games we lose or win.”

Rocco decided he’s not going to college and has entered the family business. His dad gave him the option of not starting until after the Marisa Rose Bowl. Nope, Rocco decided he’ll work half days and then head to the practices over the two weeks.

“I’m very happy to say my kids all have great work ethics,” Joe Bellamy said. “It’s a testament to their coaches and my wife.”

Rocco does have one more football game, though, and the Bellamys connection with the Marisa Rose Bowl just seemed natural. In the family's trophy room in their basement, Joey’s jersey from this 2019 game proudly hangs.

"We jumped at the chance to be associated with that foundation because for years and years and years they've been giving," Bellamy said.

Marisa Rose Tufaro survived six open-heart surgeries and a heart transplant before succumbing to a rare form of cancer in 2017 following a valiant battle. She was just 13 years old.

Since its inception less than five years ago, The Marisa Tufaro Foundation has donated a quarter of a million dollars to fulfill its mission. The nonprofit has also donated thousands of toys, nonperishable food items, winter jackets, baby supplies and other items upon which it has placed no monetary value. The nonprofit has awarded $26,500 in academic scholarships to 38 high school graduates.

"I mean, it’s very important for me to give back," Bellamy said. "I feel very fortunate that I’m in a position where I can give back so I feel very blessed to be able to give back to youth sports because I gained so much from it.”

Bellamy and Sons Marisa Rose Bowl

When/where: July 21, North Brunswick High School, 7 p.m.

Who/what: Recently graduated football players and cheerleaders from Middlesex County high schools will participate in an intra-county charity all-star game with all proceeds benefiting the Marisa Tufaro Foundation.

About the game : Formerly known as the Snapple Bowl and Autoland Classic, the contest has raised $715,000 for charity since its inception in 1994.

Practice schedule: Practices will be held at North Brunswick High School July 11-14 and July 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on July 18 at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A walk-through for July 20 is TBD.

Game Tickets : Can be purchased for $10 at the gate on game night or at any of the practices.

About The Marisa Tufaro Foundation : Since its inception less than five years ago, the nonprofit has donated a quarter of a million dollars to assist pediatric patients and underserved children throughout the greater Middlesex County area. The foundation has also donated thousands of toys, nonperishable food items, winter jackets, baby supplies and other items upon which it has placed no monetary value. The nonprofit has awarded $26,500 in academic scholarships to 38 Middlesex County high school graduates.

About Marisa Rose Tufaro : Marisa survived six open-heart surgeries and a heart transplant before succumbing to a rare form of cancer in 2017 following a valiant battle. She was just 13 years old. Despite being hospitalized for more than two years and maintaining hundreds of doctor’s appointments, she lived a vibrant life that inspired.

Marisa Rose Bowl Banquet: Will be held at the Pines Manor in Edison on July 20 at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Football success paved way for Bellamy and Sons to give back to community