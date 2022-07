NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle and SUV crash near the Golden Spike Tower. Both motorized vehicles were traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Front and Homestead Road. Officers say this led the motorcycle and SUV to collide.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO