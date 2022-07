Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus from Manchester United, the Serie A club have announced.The 29-year-old France midfielder, who left Juve for a second spell at United six years ago, has returned to Turin as a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired.Juve said on their official website: “When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later. With Paul that is exactly what has happened.”The Italian club added: “Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO