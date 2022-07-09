ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Mother who pushed for Virginia’s ‘safe haven’ law calls expansion 'win-win'

By Antoinette DelBel
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZTwl_0gaBsaDY00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sonya Nachman’s scrapbook is filled with memories and accomplishments of a groundbreaking law the Newport News mother and grandmother fought for.

“It’s a win-win situation for everybody,” Nachman said. “The baby wins; the mother wins. Everyone wins.”

It’s a fight that goes back nearly two decades.

WTKR

Nachman pushed to get the "safe haven" law passed in Virginia after it was adopted in more than two dozen states.

The law offers legal protections for parents who safely turn over their babies to a hospital or EMS agency, including fire stations and rescue squads.

“The baby would be safe and hopefully be with a family who loved it and could take care of it and give it certain advantages, and the mother -- who could be a very young child -- really, would also get another chance,” said Nachman.

Now, the timeframe to surrender a baby has been extended in the state legislature. The amended law went into effect on July 1, 2022, allowing parents to hand over their newborn up to a month old instead of 14 days old.

WTKR
Janet Glasofer

Janet Glasofer fought alongside Nachman nearly 20 years ago to get the law enacted.

“This is our story right here,” Glasofer said.

For the Newport News mother, the journey to help see the law through is personal.

“Our daughter was a child who was involved in this kind of situation,” said Glasofer. “We knew about her when she was four days old, and we got our hands on her when she was two weeks.”

Years ago, Glasofer’s daughter was found left alone in a hospital. She was just a few days old.

“I’m grateful my daughter was cared for for four days and was left in a safe place where she would be found and cared for,” Glasofer said. “That doesn’t happen to all babies, and this law makes it much more likely to happen.”

Soon, more people will know about the law. The state’s Department of Social Services is working on launching an awareness campaign and will soon set up a 24-hour hotline.

Comments / 14

American born & bred
2d ago

this beats abortion because a beautiful child goes to a family who wanted and loved it even before it was born. People are choosing abortion are in all actual committing MURDER I know there's a lot of flax coming that's fine I STAND BY MY DECISION.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Virginia Mom, ER Doc Fighting Cancer

On July 6, Virginia physician Bonnie Yen received a diagnosis that would change her life: Abdominal carcinomatosis. Her colleagues from Holy Cross Hospital/Trinity Health are asking for the community’s help to support Yen in the tough times ahead. “Not only is she a talented Emergency Medicine physician, dedicated wife...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Society
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Haven#Legislature#Ems
virginiapublicradio.org

Va. News: Fredericksburg bag tax, cell phones in the classroom

Mobile phones can be distractions for students in the classroom. But one local school board in Virginia believes it has the solution to that problem. And, Fredericksburg’s plastic bag tax is bringing in more revenue than the city expected or wanted. Those have been among the most read stories...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Over $7.8 Million Grant For Childhood Immunizations In Virginia

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $7,860,287 for childhood immunizations. “Thanks to scientific advancements and the development of immunizations, many deadly diseases have been nearly eradicated, saving millions of...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia firefighters celebrate Richmond pioneers

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 1950, Richmond Fire hired its first Black firefighters, forming Engine Company Number 9. Now, 72 years later, firefighters across Central Virginia are celebrating that historic day. Firefighters from Richmond, Petersburg and Henrico County came together Sunday afternoon to remember the 10 firefighters who were...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy