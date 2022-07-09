ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pregnant Texas woman ticketed for HOV violation claims fetus should count as passenger

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4592wG_0gaBs61700

DALLAS — A pregnant Texas woman who was ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Dallas is fighting the citation, claiming that her unborn baby should count as a second person.

Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, said the Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade meant that her fetus counted as a passenger as she drove in the HOV lane of Dallas’ Central Expressway on June 29, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The sheriff’s deputy who stopped Bottone at the checkpoint was unmoved by her claims and wrote her a $215 ticket for driving alone in the HOV lane, according to the newspaper.

By Texas law, in order to use HOV lanes, drivers must have at least one passenger in the vehicle, KXAS-TV reported.

Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the checkpoint stop, said she was hurrying to pick up her son.

“I knew I couldn’t be a minute late, so I took the HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane,” Bottone told the Morning News. “As I exited the HOV, there was a checkpoint at the end of the exit. I slammed on my brakes, and I was pulled over by police.”

Bottone then related the exchange between her and the deputy to the newspaper.

“An officer peeked in and asked, ‘Is there anybody else in the car?’

“I said, ‘Well, yes.’

“He asked, ‘Where?’

“I pointed to my stomach and said, ‘My baby girl is right here. She is a person.’

“He said, ‘Oh, no. It’s got to be two people outside of the body.’”

While the Texas penal code recognizes a fetus as a person, the Texas Transportation Code does not, according to The Washington Post.

Bottone continued to press her case to the officer.

“And then I said, ‘Well (I’m) not trying to throw a political mix here, but with everything going on (with Roe v. Wade), this counts as a baby,’” Bottone told KXAS.

Bottone told the Morning News that the first officer, who reportedly said, “I don’t want to deal with this,” waved her to a second officer who wrote up the citation.

“(The second officer) said, ‘If you fight it, it will most likely get dropped,’” Bottone told the newspaper.

“But they still gave me a ticket. So my $215 ticket was written to cause inconvenience?”

Bottone’s case could send Texas into “unchartered territory” after the June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Chad Ruback, a Dallas-based appellate attorney, told the Post.

“I find her argument creative, but I don’t believe based on the current itineration of Texas Transportation Code that her argument would likely succeed in front of an appellate court,” Ruback told the newspaper. “That being said, it’s entirely possible she could find a trial court judge who would award her for her creativity.

“This is a very unique situation in American jurisprudence.”

Meanwhile, Bottone said she would fight the ticket when she appears in court on July 20. Her daughter is due around that time, the Post reported.

“This has my blood boiling. How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life,” Bottone told the Morning News. “I know this may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking.”

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on Bottone’s claims, according to the newspaper. A representative for the Texas Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Post reported.

“My impression is that I think (Bottone) would be happy if she got out of her traffic ticket,” Ruback told the newspaper. “Then again, these are unusual times we’re living in, that’s for sure.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Ticket#Fetus#Supreme Court#Csp#Kxas Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
118K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy