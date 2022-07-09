ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

New Video Shows Battery Explosion That Led to Orange, Red Line Delays

By Staff Reports
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew video released by the MBTA on Friday shows the moment an explosion led to a battery failure on trains, which prompted new train cars to be pulled from service once again in late June. The video shows, from a distance, sparks flying in a train yard. The new...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

White Tesla Model S bursts into flames after sitting in California wrecking yard for THREE weeks: Firefighters had to submerge vehicle in a pit to extinguish its battery

A white Tesla Model S spontaneously burst into flames in a Rancho Cordova, California wrecking yard after the car had spent weeks sitting there after a collision. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard to find the Tesla fully engulfed in flames. Each time the firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, the Tesla's battery would reignite the fire.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
yankodesign.com

This electric bike concept can easily switch between battery power and foot power

Personal transportation for one or two riders has seen an uptick in the past few years. Some of them are in response to the growing congestion on highways, while others are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of vehicles going to and fro places. Of course, motorbikes aren’t exactly more environment-friendly, and the flying cars of the future are still very much in the future. When it comes to economy and sustainability, bicycles and e-bikes are pretty much the name of the game. In most cases, however, you have to choose between a traditional bike or an electric one, and you’re stuck with that choice to the end. Though hybrids that combine the two do exist, they do come with their own drawbacks. There is one concept, however, that tries to remove that limitation, allowing you to choose between a motor and your feet anytime, anywhere.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy