ELIZABETHTON - Margaret Brewer Hodge, 98, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Vilas, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Rhudy & Arvilla Minton Brewer. She had lived a number of years in Carter County. She was a homemaker and loved to cook. Mrs Hodge was a member of Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Floyd “Chick” Hodge. She was the last of 8 children.

