NFL Win Totals 2022: Odds for every team’s Win Totals this season

Check out the latest NFL team Win Totals for the 2022 NFL season. Getty Images

The NFL season returns on September 9, with the Buffalo Bills taking on Los Angeles Rams. Ahead of the season, The Post takes you through each teams’ Win Totals, and which teams are expected to be the best in the league for the new campaign.

New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.