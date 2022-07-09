ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How a Fictional Snuff Film Fooled Charlie Sheen and Prompted an FBI Probe

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

In 1991, Charlie Sheen watched Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood . The horror movie so disturbed the actor that he was sure it was a real snuff film. Few movies have prompted FBI investigations due to their realism, but that’s exactly what happened with Guinea Pig 2 .

Written and directed by Hideshi Hino, 1985’s Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood is the second installment of six Guinea Pig Japanese exploitation gore horror films based on Hino’s manga series. The Guinea Pig series largely centers on circumstances involving graphic violence, torture, mutilation, gore, and murder.

The ‘Guinea Pig’ franchise created plenty of controversies

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YFf_G58NXjM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood is about a woman “kidnapped by an unknown assailant and taken back to his blood-spattered dungeon, where he turns her into a ‘flower of blood and flesh’ through … dismemberment and evisceration,” IMDb explains.

Flower of Flesh and Blood ‘s plot revolves around a man (played by Hiroshi Tamura) in a samurai costume who anesthetizes and abducts a woman (Kirara Yūgao). He takes her to his house, where he dismembers her and adds her body parts to a macabre assemblage. The painstaking process in which he slowly kills her created controversy for its barbarity.

The Guinea Pig films garnered further attention for presumedly influencing a serial killer . Tsutomu Miyazaki, whom the Japanese media nicknamed the “Otaku Murderer,” kidnapped and murdered four girls between the ages of 4 and 7 in Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture between 1988 and 1989.

Charlie Sheen made ‘Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood’ notorious

Charlie Sheen in 2018 | Sam Tabone/WireImage

Hino’s Guinea Pig movies are intended for cinephiles, a 2009 Vice article explains. His “best work neither appeals to a common sensibility nor tries to.” The article further explains that Hino’s cinema resides someplace between the French psychological thriller drama Irreversible (2002) and a film by Troma Entertainment. But Cannibal Holocaust (1980), directed by Ruggero Deodato, comes closest to Hino’s vision.

Coincidentally, like Deodato, Hino drew attention from the authorities for the realism in Flower of Flesh and Blood . “His work was too violent and way too real to be the work of a sane man,” Vice says. In 1991, Charlie Sheen was rumored to have acquired “a film of Asian origin rumored to contain actual snuff footage,” Snopes explains. Heartily sickened by what he’d seen and convinced it was the real thing, Sheen turned over his copy of the movie to the FBI.

Soon, the film was removed from the retail market, earning it distinctive notoriety. Nevertheless, versions of the Guinea Pig movies — including Flower of Flesh and Blood — were released featuring subtitles. The DVD edition contains a special re-edit as an easter egg, with most of the POV shots and dialogue removed.

Flower of Flesh and Blood in particular features scenes with doctored picture quality, simulating multiple-generation bootlegged video resembling a genuine snuff film. That’s likely why the FBI didn’t drop its investigation until the filmmaker illustrated the special effects that emulated the gore. Hino considered Sheen reporting the film to the FBI and its removal from the market to be “a great success,” the filmmaker told Vice .

Nonetheless, Snopes points out plenty of other films rumored to be snuff films. They include Snuff (1976), Faces of Death (1978), and mythical snuff films purportedly recorded by various serial killers. That’s not to say genuine snuff films don’t exist, because they do. The “Dnepropetrovsk maniacs” from Ukraine and Luka Magnotta from Canada filmed their crimes.

What reviewers had to say about ‘Flower of Flesh and Blood’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/682pOPYLueQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Viewer ratings and reviews of Guinea Pig 2: Flower of Flesh and Blood on IMDb vary considerably, with ratings as low as one out of 10 stars. Of course, several cinephiles, knowing the film’s worth, gave it 10 stars. As for those who gave it one star because giving zero stars wasn’t an option, their reviews say it all.

“Unbearable. A hell. Impossible not to cover your face. And the author goes and dedicates it to his mother,” one single-star reviewer wrote.

A two-star reviewer added, “There is no characterization, and I think the cinematography is poor … We don’t know anything about any of the characters. It’s hard to watch the gore when there isn’t a compelling story.”

But a viewer who gave the film 10 stars wrote, “This is a film about absolute destruction of the human body. It’s one for people who are into hardcore gore only. The film was shot on super 8, so it has a real gritty feel from start to finish … The special effects are INSANE!!! I’ve honestly never seen anything so horrifically real in a horror film before.”

RELATED: ‘The Amityville Horror’ Filming Was Disrupted After a Dead Body Was Found at a Filming Location

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'A concoction of dangerous lies': Netflix is slammed for screening £60m film that depicts the 1920s British Raj as being 'addicted to rape and murder'

A new film about the British Raj is at the centre of a colonialism storm amid claims that rulers are wrongly portrayed as being ‘addicted to torture and murder’. Critics say the movie RRR, Rise, Roar Revolt, which is currently being screened by Netflix, grossly mispresents history and that 'fiction is presented as fact' in its twisted version of events.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideshi Hino
Person
Tsutomu Miyazaki
Person
Luka Magnotta
Person
Charlie Sheen
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Snuff Film#Japanese#The Guinea Pig
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss. "I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting." And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking...
MOVIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Petticoat Junction’s Hooterville Cannonball: Why Clint Eastwood Kept the Train Running

It may sound odd, but one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood belongs to a train, and Clint Eastwood helped it along. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of a stretch, but this is certainly the most famous train of classic tv. Plus, you can still see it operational to this day. The Sierra No. 3 steam locomotive was in use as early as 1891. It fell out of use during the Great Depression.
ENTERTAINMENT
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy