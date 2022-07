At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California. At least four of the incidents are believed to have been committed by the same person, while investigators are still looking into the others for connections.The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink. One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene. A similar crime reportedly occurred almost...

