A victim of the Highland Park parade attack is remembered for his kindness

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Friends, neighbors and dignitaries paid their respects Saturday to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago.

