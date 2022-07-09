A victim of the Highland Park parade attack is remembered for his kindness

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Friends, neighbors and dignitaries paid their respects Saturday to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago. Uvaldo, who would have turned 70 on Friday, was a native of Mexico who first moved to the United States when he was 15. In an obituary, he was remembered for his love of his large family — he was survived by his wife, Maria, four daughters, four siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “He was funny, charming, handsome, caring, and most importantly loving,” his obituary read. “His presence brought happiness to each family member.” Outside the visitation at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, attendee Lilia Cervantes told reporters that she had known Uvaldo for 20 years and had worked with him for 11 years.
