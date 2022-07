As of Saturday evening, the Pittsburgh Pirates once again find themselves with one of the worst records in baseball, despite the fact that they're somehow THIRD in the NL Central. That division is so bad that their third-place 35-50 record is the sixth worst record in the majors! But, I digress. All of this to say, once again, the Pirates are poised to be sellers at the deadline. But what do they really have to give up, and what route will they go?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO