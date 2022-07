The 2022 college football season is slated to start in late August and it’s time to honor the best of the best for the upcoming year. The SEC leads the way with 29 selections on the 2022 Athlon Sports' All-America Team with the Big Ten up next with 26. The Pac-12 has 20 selections, while the ACC and Big 12 check in with 16 apiece. Ohio State has the most overall players selected (nine), with Alabama (eight) up next.

