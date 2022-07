The Carolina Hurricanes made the decision to ship defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday, and that hasn’t been sitting well with Philly sports fans, mainly because of the blueliner image off-the-ice. Nevertheless, DeAngelo is now part of the Flyers, who also got a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft along with […] The post Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO