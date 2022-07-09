ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztec dance group performs at Staring Lake

By Juliana Allen
 2 days ago
Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue performing traditional Nahuatl/Aztec dance. Photos and video by Juliana Allen

South Minneapolis-based dance troupe Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue shared the tradition of Nahuatl/Aztec dance with an Eden Prairie audience at Staring Lake Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, July 7.

The group gave a spirited performance backed by music created by rhythmic drums, conch shells, and other natural instruments. The dancers wore traditional headdresses, colorful beaded costumes, and ankle rattles made of seed pods.

“The Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue (‘Precious Mother Earth’) is a Kalpulli (‘learning community’) of Indigenous people joined by the desire to learn, share and live the tradition of Aztec dance,” according to the group’s website.

Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue posed for photographs after the performance.

“The dancers are rooted in cultural understandings of the environment weaving together the Nahuatl cosmovision and creation stories of the Mexican ancestors.”

Dancers Anayanci Morales and Michelle Ochoa.

Unfortunately, the rainy weather made the stage too slippery for the dancers to continue, and an approaching storm resulted in the performance being cut short after two dances.

However, afterward, the dancers did a meet and greet with the audience to answer questions and pose for photographs before everyone headed for cover.

The event was part of “Starring at Staring,” one of Eden Prairie’s series of free summer concerts and cultural events at the amphitheater.

Eden Prairie has many more arts and entertainment events planned for the rest of the summer, including Movies in the Park, PeopleFest, KidStock, and a Children’s Theatre Workshop performance.

Information can be found in the city’s summer catalog.

