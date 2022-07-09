Instructor chosen for new CHS machine tool program, classes begin in August

Hawkins County Schools CTE Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams, pictured here holding up an architect drawing of what the proposed new vocational school at Phipps Bend would look like, said the new machining class at CHS will begin in August. Jeff Bobo

A new instructor has been chosen for the proposed machine tool program at Cherokee High School, and classes are set to begin in August.

“We’re finally at the ‘go’ point with it,” Hawkins Co. Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director Dr. Brandon Williams said of the program.

Greg Williams, who formerly worked at TRW (which later became known as ZF) as well as the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), was chosen to teach the class.

“He brings a tremendous amount of experience to the position,” Williams told the Industrial Board at their June 23 meeting. “He has worked in various positions either as a machinist or a quality engineer.”

He added, “He is a perfect fit for that role, and I think that program is going to be a success very early on.”

Williams also noted that students who complete the first two courses in the machine tool program will have the option of becoming dual enrollment students with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) during their third and fourth courses.

This means they will earn high school credit as well as accumulating hours toward a Machinist I certificate through TCAT.

Williams also writes a regular column in the Review wherein he gives updates on the new CTE developments in the school system.

He said the plan for the program began in earnest in the fall of 2021 after he noticed a local need for trained machinists.

However, he knew implementing the program would be quite expensive–costing upwards of $400,000 for all necessary equipment, furniture, software and minor renovations to the shop space to reroute electrical, compressed air, and water.

This broke down to roughly $250,000 as a baseline just for equipment like manual mills and lathes, CNC mills and lathes, and bandsaws. However, that did not include the cost of any building renovations, computer software, or tooling for the equipment such as bits, cutters, and blades.

In the end, most of this cost was eliminated thanks to various grants.

Each year, the Hawkins Co. School system receives around $160,000 in federal funds earmarked for CTE thanks to the Carl Perkins Act.

In addition, the system received a Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), with $124,700 of this going towards building renovations.

TCAT also used funding from a Governor’s Initiative for Vocational Education (GIVE) grant to pay for all the necessary equipment to begin the program.

“The key to bringing industry in is having an available workforce,” Industrial Board Chairman Larry Elkins said. “Having a workforce that knows what they are doing and how to do happens through education. That is why we work so closely with the school system and TCAT.”