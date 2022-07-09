ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

‘Protect what you love’

By Leslie Vreeland, Contributing Editor
The Daily Planet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wacky title, a serious purpose — plus, pizza. That’s Troutapalooza, the fundraising arm of Gunnison Gorge Anglers, a Trout Unlimited (TU) chapter that has done much good for local waters. Troutapalooza is also the name of a benefit at High Pie, which takes place Thursday at...

Ruchira “Dang” Woozley

Dang Woozley (Courtesy“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Our No. 1 fan has left her chair behind the backstop to take her seat in the skybox. Ruchira “Dang” Woozley, 78, passed away May 10, 2022...
The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
Check out the roads less traveled in Colorado's mountains

The Colorado State Patrol is looking to curb out-of-state driver deaths with "Super Cruising" mountain road videos. After a reportedly sharp and startling increase in 2021 in traffic deaths in the southwest corner of Colorado, troopers are now taking it upon themselves to ride the most dangerous sections according to their data and take you along for the ride, too. The new program is only a few months old and has 7 videos so far of potentially dangerous paths like Monarch Pass and the path between Bayfield and Durango. "Maybe give them a heads up on how to be better prepared in...
Local group files lawsuit against TMVOA, Telski

The Telluride Mountain Village Homeowners Association (TMVOA), Telski and TMVOA’s Telski board representatives — Chad Horning, Jeff Proteau and Tom Richards — are facing a lawsuit after the group Friends of TMVOA filed one in San Miguel County District Court June 28. Horning is the co-owner of Telski, while Richards is the company’s CFO. Proteau oversees special projects since stepping down from his longtime position as the resort’s vice president of planning and operations. Horning is also chairman of the TMVOA board of directors. Proteau is the vice chairman.
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado those of "ancient" Native American child, possibly thrown from vehicle

On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
