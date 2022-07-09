Ben Gamel starting for Pirates on Saturday

Pirates: "We have also acquired RHP Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Indianapolis. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Aaron Fletcher has been designated for assignment." Ramirez is 27-years-old, and has three years of MLB experience with the Seattle...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Reynolds is being replaced in center field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 339 plate appearances this season, Reynolds has a .263 batting average with an .812 OPS, 15 home runs,...
Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood. The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday. While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and...
New York Mets utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Davis will handle designated hitting duties after Dominic Smith was benched at home versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Davis to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon is being replaced at shortstop by Jeremy Pena versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 135 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .211 batting average with a .565 OPS, 3 home runs, 17...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis is being replaced at first base by Yoshi Tsutsugo versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 240 plate appearances this season, Chavis has a .238 batting average with a .692 OPS,...
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Sanchez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Sanchez for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
The Boston Red Sox will start Jackie Bradley Jr. in centerfield for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley Jr. will cover centerfield and bat eighth while Rob Refsnyder takes a seat. Bradley Jr. has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and carries a 6.5-fantasy-point projection into tonight's game.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Turner is being replaced at third base by Max Muncy versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 320 plate appearances this season, Turner has a .246 batting average with a .714 OPS, 8 home...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher over Romine and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Knizner for 8.2 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,300...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Garlick is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Garlick for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lopez is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Lopez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Estrada is being replaced at second base by Wilmer Flores versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 273 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .253 batting average with a...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Yastrzemski for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. Our models project Maile for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.5...
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astors. Neuse is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Neuse for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI...
Comments / 0