ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

A Moonlight Comedy Cruise

eriereader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy live standup comedy while cruising on the Victorian Princess party boat from 10pm...

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Is the Royal Caribbean Drink Package Worth It?

When you book a room on a Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report or Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report cruise, you essentially just pay for your stateroom, dining in the main dining room, buffet, and a few other free options, as well as entertainment and use of most of the ship's facilities. You don't, however, get internet access, meals in added-fee or premium restaurants, and drinks aside from water, milk, basic coffee, and a few other choices.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Cruise
The Independent

Girl in the Picture: Netflix documentary leaves users horrified – ‘The most frightening thing I’ve ever seen’

Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched.The documentary, titled Girl in the Picture, has disturbed viewers since its addition to the streaming service earlier this week.It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, who previously directed 2017’s Abducted in Plain Sight for the streaming service. It’s based on Matt Birkbeck’s works A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon.Netflix’s synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Charlie Daniels’ Lavish $200,000 Tour Bus For Sale — See Inside [Pictures]

Charlie Daniels' luxurious tour bus is currently for sale, and the price has been significantly reduced for a custom-built motor coach that's like a high-end home on wheels. The online listing states that Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994, but the luxury touring vehicle has been updated extensively in recent years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, a dining area, an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SlashGear

The Future Of Cruises Could Be In The Sky

A sky cruise plane concept shows what it's like to take a vacation while floating above clouds, but will it be the future of high-class tourism or is it a pipe dream? Futuristic hotels aren't just found in science-fiction, some, like Japan's first cutting-edge robot hotel, actually became a reality. While it's challenging enough to build fantastic hotels on terra firma, doing it in the clouds may seem impossible. However, a YouTube video animated by Hashem Al-Ghaili explores the possibility of reinventing future cruise vacations by way of a hypothetical nuclear-powered sky cruise plane capable of staying airborne for years.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Armie Hammer Spending Time in Cayman Resort Office

Armie Hammer seems to have himself a little side gig in the Cayman Islands -- or at least he's spending a bunch of time at a resort and even giving tours ... according to a witness. This photo shows the actor in a light blue polo and blue pants, looking...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Ama Lou takes us inside a raucous weekend in Ibiza with Loewe

The British singer-songwriter turned photographer for i-D, taking us to the island that set the scene for Loewe’s latest collaboration. Ama Lou is a globetrotter. Living between LA and London, and often travelling for work in between, the British singer-songwriter most recently landed on the Balearic island of Ibiza. You see, Ama is somewhat a brand ambassador for Loewe, a favourite of creative director Jonathan Anderson (as well as Drake and Jorja Smith; the former proclaimed her his muse in 2018 and she went on tour with the latter the same year). She arrived in town for the launch of Loewe’s latest drop of Paula’s Ibiza, the line that Jonathan created in 2016 to speak to the Spanish island’s bohemian sun-drenched sense of style. It is a partnership with Armin Heinemann’s world-renowned boutique, Paula’s, which was established in 1972 in the heart of Ibiza’s Old Town, taking cues from the era’s hippie revival and the colourful, vibrant ethos that has attracted visitors for decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy