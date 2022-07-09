A Moonlight Comedy Cruise

When you book a room on a Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report or Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report cruise, you essentially just pay for your stateroom, dining in the main dining room, buffet, and a few other free options, as well as entertainment and use of most of the ship's facilities. You don't, however, get internet access, meals in added-fee or premium restaurants, and drinks aside from water, milk, basic coffee, and a few other choices.
Comments / 0