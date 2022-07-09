A Moonlight Comedy Cruise

The British singer-songwriter turned photographer for i-D, taking us to the island that set the scene for Loewe’s latest collaboration. Ama Lou is a globetrotter. Living between LA and London, and often travelling for work in between, the British singer-songwriter most recently landed on the Balearic island of Ibiza. You see, Ama is somewhat a brand ambassador for Loewe, a favourite of creative director Jonathan Anderson (as well as Drake and Jorja Smith; the former proclaimed her his muse in 2018 and she went on tour with the latter the same year). She arrived in town for the launch of Loewe’s latest drop of Paula’s Ibiza, the line that Jonathan created in 2016 to speak to the Spanish island’s bohemian sun-drenched sense of style. It is a partnership with Armin Heinemann’s world-renowned boutique, Paula’s, which was established in 1972 in the heart of Ibiza’s Old Town, taking cues from the era’s hippie revival and the colourful, vibrant ethos that has attracted visitors for decades.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 HOURS AGO