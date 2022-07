The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Brewers prediction and pick. The Brew Crew took Game 1 by the score of 4-3. The game ended in wild fashion as Pirates’ Kevin Newman was thrown out at home to end the ballgame. Daniel Vogalback singled to […] The post MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 7/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO