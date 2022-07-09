ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleville, MI

Want to Buy A Bar? Popular Pub in West Michigan Vacation Hot Spot for Sale for $1.6 Million

By Janna
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We should buy a bar!" - Everyone, at some point in their lives. If you've been bitten by the "we should buy a bar" bug, there's a popular bar and restaurant for sale in Middleville. Nestled in the Gun Lake/ Yankee Springs area, The Sand Bar & Grill on...

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

