Lakewood, WA

The Lakewood City Council July 11 Meeting Agenda

The Suburban Times
 2 days ago

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on July 11 (7...

thesubtimes.com

The Suburban Times

Letter: CPSD Budget Process: Why doesn't the public show up? Why should they?

Submitted by John Arbeeny. Have you seen the proposed CPSD budget briefing that will be presented during a public hearing, 7/11/22, at 5:00 PM? That's because it hasn't been released to the very public that is supposed to be commenting upon it during the budget public hearing! How many of the public participated in previous budget meetings? Zero? How's that for planning? And how can you expect the CPSD Board to vote to pass the budget in its final form on 7/11/22 that was only briefed to them at the Board workshop on 6/22/22? I would have thought the expenditure of $254,000,000 in tax payer funding would have required a bit more deliberation.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed development prompts Fircrest planning commission meeting

City of Fircrest announcement. The Fircrest Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, and August 3, 2022, for the sole purpose of discussing the proposed mixed-use development, located at 2119 Mildred Street. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466.
FIRCREST, WA
kentreporter.com

People fill up downtown streets during Kent Cornucopia Days

Kent Cornucopia Day returned last weekend for the first time in three years. Thousands showed up over the July 8-10 festival to attend the street fair downtown. Other events included dragon boat races on Saturday at Lake Meridian and the Grand Parade on Sunday through downtown streets.
KENT, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
The Suburban Times

Community Invited to Help Develop a Balanced Budget With 'Balancing Act'

TACOMA, Wash. — On July 14 at 5:30 PM, community members are invited to join the City of Tacoma virtually to learn more about its biennial budget development process and the many ways one can get involved in person or online to help inform what the City of Tacoma's 2023-2024 Biennial Budget will look like.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont Seeking two Tree Advisory Commissioners

City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont Tree Advisory Commission has two openings, Positions No. 2 and 4. The Tree Advisory Commission advises and provides information to the Mayor and Council related to urban forestry and helps meet the requirements of the Tree City USA program.
DUPONT, WA
#The Lakewood City Council
The Suburban Times

Tidy-Up Tacoma

City of Tacoma social media post. In June, the Tidy-Up #Tacoma initiative collected 2,256lbs of garbage & 280lbs of vegetation debris in the Oakland/Madrona, Fern Hill, 6th Ave, South Tacoma & Pacific Ave Business Districts.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled July 12 and 13

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma's Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th Street between Pacific Avenue and East F Street) on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Closures on both dates will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

Murray Morgan Bridge temporary closures

City of Tacoma social media post. Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled July 12 & 13–We will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th St. between Pacific Ave. & East F St.) on July 12 and 13. Closures on both dates will be from 9 am to 4 pm.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It's looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon.
EVERETT, WA
southsoundmag.com

Mosaic Festival, Previously Known as Ethnic Fest, Returns to Tacoma

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the 34-year-old festival previously known as Ethnic Fest is back with a new name but the same great entertainment. The Mosaic Festival takes place at Wright Park July 23-24 from 12-7 p.m.
nwpb.org

Environmental Equity Concerns Over Proposed Tacoma Warehouse

The Tacoma Mall Neighborhood has seen health impacts from a lack of green space. Now a warehouse proposal the city is considering has some residents concerned that the problems will only get worse. A proposal by real estate developer Bridge Industrial to develop a warehouse in the Tacoma Mall neighborhood...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee and Ursula's top stories: Coast Guardsman robbed, King County Judge reprimanded, and gas prices continue to decrease

KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin bring you their top stories on Monday, July 11. Coast Guardsman deployed to Seattle, loses everything to Tacoma thieves. A Coast Guardsman and his family got a very rude welcome to Washington. Thieves stole just about everything they owned, including the two vehicles that had all their belongings.
KING COUNTY, WA

