The Lakewood City Council July 11 Meeting Agenda

Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will get an update on the Lakewood Pierce County Library and discuss other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, July 13, 3:30 p.m. Join the meeting by phone, online or...
Submitted by John Arbeeny. Have you seen the proposed CPSD budget briefing that will be presented during a public hearing, 7/11/22, at 5:00 PM? That’s because it hasn’t been released to the very public that is supposed to be commenting upon it during the budget public hearing! How many of the public participated in previous budget meetings? Zero? How’s that for planning? And how can you expect the CPSD Board to vote to pass the budget in its final form on 7/11/22 that was only briefed to them at the Board workshop on 6/22/22? I would have thought the expenditure of $254,000,000 in tax payer funding would have required a bit more deliberation.
City of Fircrest announcement. The Fircrest Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, and August 3, 2022, for the sole purpose of discussing the proposed mixed-use development, located at 2119 Mildred Street. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466.
Kent Cornucopia Day returned last weekend for the first time in three years. Thousands showed up over the July 8-10 festival to attend the street fair downtown. Other events included dragon boat races on Saturday at Lake Meridian and the Grand Parade on Sunday through downtown streets. The Kent Lions...
TACOMA, Wash. — On July 14 at 5:30 PM, community members are invited to join the City of Tacoma virtually to learn more about its biennial budget development process and the many ways one can get involved in person or online to help inform what the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget will look like.
City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont Tree Advisory Commission has two openings, Positions No. 2 and 4. The Tree Advisory Commission advises and provides information to the Mayor and Council related to urban forestry and helps meet the requirements of the Tree City USA program. Find more information on the Tree Advisory Commission webpage at www.dupontwa.gov/93/Tree-Advisory-Commission.
Lacey is becoming part of the State of Washington's efforts to create a framework to address homeless individuals living within the state rights-of-way during their Thursday, July 7 meeting. Freeway onramps and exit ramps, highway medians and land next to freeways are the most visible examples of state rights of...
As far back as middle school, others noticed Lisa Woods' quiet strength and power of observation. ``My demeanor is to listen, hear people and see people,`` she says. ``I've developed that over time, but I've always been the listener in the room and not necessarily the talker.``. Today, Woods (’92)...
City of Tacoma social media post. In June, the Tidy-Up #Tacoma initiative collected 2,256lbs of garbage & 280lbs of vegetation debris in the Oakland/Madrona, Fern Hill, 6th Ave, South Tacoma & Pacific Ave Business Districts. Here are some before & after photos. More on this clean up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
MONROE, Wash. - While students enjoy summer break, the Monroe School District is trying to figure out who will lead the district when they return to the classroom. This week district leaders requested input in their ongoing search for an interim superintendent, while the current superintendent remains on administrative leave.
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th Street between Pacific Avenue and East F Street) on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Closures on both dates will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A foundation meant to support students is signaling to volunteers that if they’re white men, they probably shouldn’t apply for its Board of Trustees. In fact, they won’t even confirm they’ll consider white male applicants. The Olympia School District Education Foundation (OSDEF) is appointing new members...
It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the 34-year-old festival previously known as Ethnic Fest is back with a new name but the same great entertainment. The Mosaic Festival takes place at Wright Park July 23-24 from 12-7 p.m. The name looks to highlight the kaleidoscope of dance, music, food, art, and...
The state’s charter school oversight agency said Impact Public Schools misappropriated state funds by enrolling more than 60 4-year-olds in kindergarten and must repay approximately $790,000. In Washington state, children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to start kindergarten in the fall. But Impact, the state’s largest...
The Tacoma Mall Neighborhood has seen health impacts from a lack of green space. Now a warehouse proposal the city is considering has some residents concerned that the problems will only get worse. A proposal by real estate developer Bridge Industrial to develop a warehouse in the Tacoma Mall neighborhood...
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin bring you their top stories on Monday, July 11. Coast Guardsman deployed to Seattle, loses everything to Tacoma thieves. A Coast Guardsman and his family got a very rude welcome to Washington. Thieves stole just about everything they owned, including the two vehicles that had all their belongings.
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson Monday announced the first two convictions stemming from the state’s new DNA forensic genetic genealogy program. He also announced that the program solved the 1995 murder of a Kitsap County woman. However, that suspect died in 2016, “These cases...
TACOMA, Wash. — Republican Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris will not be charged with any crimes following a shooting in which Harris fired at a man driving a vehicle at him in Tacoma. The county prosecuting attorney’s office said that an investigation showed Harris acted in self defense,...
