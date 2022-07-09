My Hero Academia Art Explores The Younger Years of Bakugo And Deku

Paul Wesley is the latest actor to play Capt. James T. Kirk in the Star Trek universe. Wesley debuted in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale episode, "A Quality of Mercy," which takes place primarily in an alternate timeline where Kirk commands the USS Farragut and Pike remains in command of the USS Enterprise during the events of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Balance of Terror." While set photos revealed Wesley's casting in Strange New Worlds Season 2 early, his arrival in the finale came as a surprise. Naturally, his performance is going to draw comparisons to the original Kirk, William Shatner, and the Kelvin Timeline movie Kirk, played by Chris Pine. Wesley spoke of those comparisons to Entertainment Weekly.
