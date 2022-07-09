ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls of the West

By Dusty Ellis
 2 days ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bullfighting is headed to San Angelo with 12 bullfighters going head to head with some of the best Mexican fighting bulls provided by Troy and Lindsey Bradshaw of Penthouse Fighting Bulls.

The event will take place on July 16, 2022, at 7 PM and the Bullfights will begin at 8 PM in the Spur Arena, 200 West 43rd St. There will be full concession stands and multiple cash bars as well as VIP tables.

Ticket Options:

$30 – General Admission

$20 – Children 4yrs to 9yrs old

Free – Lap kids (3 and under)

Tickets can be purchased here.

All events are Rain or Shine – No Refunds unless Refund Protection is purchased at checkout.

Call (325) 450-7330 for more information

