Gainesville, FL

Golden’s Analytical Approach Reaches Scheduling Strategy

By Eric Fawcett
Gator Country
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Florida will be playing Ohio in a non-conference game that is reportedly taking place on December 12th. It will be a neutral site game in Tampa at Amalie Arena. This might sound like a regular announcement of a non-conference game but really,...

GAINESVILLE, FL
