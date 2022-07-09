ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tacos 4 Life expanding in Charlotte with Steele Creek restaurant

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKu1I_0gaBjeUz00
Tacos 4 Life Credit: CBJ

CHARLOTTE — Tacos 4 Life is on track to open its third location in the Charlotte market this fall.

The Arkansas-based taco chain has snapped up a location at 4923 Trojan Drive, Suite 110, in Steele Creek.

Local franchisees Chip and Kim Ladigo will operate that venture. They’re also behind the brand’s restaurants in Concord and at the Arboretum in south Charlotte.

Chip Ladigo has said previously he plans to open up to five restaurants in the market.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I feel really lucky’: Families move into new affordable housing community in Steele Creek)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Queen City Dance Summer Block Party July 30

Queen City Dance Studio is hosting a Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Quail Corners Shopping Center, 8538 Park Road, Charlotte. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bruno Mars makes a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars made a stop in the Queen City. The 24K Magic singer was at Merchant and Trade in Uptown over the weekend promoting his new rum, SelvaRey Rum. Mars is a part-owner of the company and took time to take pictures with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Concord, NC
State
Arkansas State
WSOC Charlotte

Spotted: Wallaby caught on video hopping around Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A marsupial primarily found in Australia was caught on video hopping around Gastonia. Officials with Gaston County Communications said they got calls about a possible kangaroo in the area. It was actually a wallaby seen at the corner of East Maple and Elizabeth streets around 10...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

The Cherry Community Connection Cookout is bringing people together

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more on what led up to the collision. Wastewater pipe work shuts down part of Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood. Repairs will also impact Charlotte Area Transit System buses, specifically routes 9 and 17. Passenger killed after vehicles collide on I-77...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: Latest residential projects in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Plans for multifamily projects continue to spring up across the Charlotte area. Most recently, news of a “high-rise” apartment building coming to uptown made headlines at the end of March, with the sale of the Levine Museum of the New South at 200 E. Seventh St. A pair of New York developers are partnering to bring an undisclosed number of luxury apartments to that site.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The American Kennel Club welcomes 200th breed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bracco Italiano is the 200th breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club is now a part of their “sporting group” of breeds. The Bracco is a hunter, pointer and retriever that developed to accommodate hunters’ needs and is one of the oldest of the pointing breeds. Bracchi Italiani were introduced in the U.S. in the 1990s and have remained true to their heritage as a versatile gun dog and are tireless in the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Affordable Housing#Food Drink#Tacos 4 Life#Trojan Drive#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

‘I just heard a loud boom’: Another customer says oven glass shattered

CHARLOTTE — Another customer said the glass on her oven door has shattered. Alyce Warren said her mother was in the kitchen, cooking dinner when it happened. “I just heard a loud boom, like some bomb had gone off in our house. And I came down to see what was going on and, literally, the outside of our stove, the glass had exploded,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “It just exploded. The glass just went everywhere … shattered everywhere.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores

Buying clothes secondhand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, which is responsible for mass-producing clothing using cheap materials. Why it matters: Fast fashion, like fast food, is inexpensive and relatively easily accessible. But it has long been criticized for its environmental impact as well as its use of cheap labor overseas. Oxford’s English dictionary […] The post 9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Elated' After Staggering $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating one the best days of his life after scoring a $1 million lottery prize. Costa Walton, of Mint Hill, stopped by the Flash Market on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail on Wednesday (July 6) where he picked up a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. It wasn't until he got home and scratched the ticket, however, that he realized just how lucky he was.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte. A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard. It took a large tow truck to lift the car back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Investigate Stabbing In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say three victims were taken to the hospital after a stabbing on West Trade Street in uptown Charlotte early Saturday morning. Around 2:33 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Trade Street in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Rock Hill Is One of Only Two Places In the Country You Can Get This

Who doesn’t love a delicious chicken sandwich. And honestly they are rare to find. Who gets the perfect combination of sauce, flavor and breading. The chicken wars have fired up in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas with more and more chicken establishments popping up. Rock Hill is...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
110K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy