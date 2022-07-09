Tacos 4 Life expanding in Charlotte with Steele Creek restaurant

Tacos 4 Life Credit: CBJ

CHARLOTTE — Tacos 4 Life is on track to open its third location in the Charlotte market this fall.

The Arkansas-based taco chain has snapped up a location at 4923 Trojan Drive, Suite 110, in Steele Creek.

Local franchisees Chip and Kim Ladigo will operate that venture. They’re also behind the brand’s restaurants in Concord and at the Arboretum in south Charlotte.

Chip Ladigo has said previously he plans to open up to five restaurants in the market.

