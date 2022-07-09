ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Jake Meyers: Sitting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Meyers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Danielle Lerner...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Astros hit with worrying Yordan Alvarez injury blow

The Houston Astros have a notable absence from their lineup on Sunday, as Yordan Alvarez was scratched from the game due to an apparent injury. Alvarez was expected to play against the Oakland Athletics, however, it appears his hand injury has begun to act up again, prompting the Astros to exercise caution when it comes […] The post Astros hit with worrying Yordan Alvarez injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Despised Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ‘Childish and Immature’ Behavior

It’s no secret the relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has soured beyond repair. The former first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and the team that selected him grew apart once Cleveland opted to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. But as both sides move on following a deal that sent Mayfield to Carolina, the bittersweet ending isn’t complete.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: James Harden, 76ers agree to two-year deal; Deandre Ayton remains unsigned

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Seen Putting In Extra Work

The Cleveland Browns seem to be in a state of limbo as training camp approaches, as the team is still awaiting a decision by the NFL on whether to suspend new quarterback Deshaun Watson and for how long. Watson has been accused by dozens of female massage therapists of sexual...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon is being replaced at shortstop by Jeremy Pena versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 135 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .211 batting average with a .565 OPS, 3 home runs, 17...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Guardians' Owen Miller: Takes seat in Naylor's return

Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Miller had started in five of the past six games, but he'll likely shift into more of a part-time role moving forward with Josh Naylor (back) making his return to the lineup. The righty-hitting Miller should play regularly at first base, second base or designated hitter when the Guardians oppose left-handed starting pitchers, however.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

