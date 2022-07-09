ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Dario Saric: Progresses to contact work

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Saric (knee) has progressed in his recovery and is doing contact work against coaches, Gerald Bourguet of gophnx.com reports. Saric...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Yardbarker

Billy Donovan Comments On Lonzo Ball and Goran Dragic

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan answered some questions on EPSN2 today. Donovan was asked about Lonzo Ball and how he is progressing after knee surgery. He was also asked about Goran Dragic and what he can bring to the team. “Highly competitive. Been in the league for a long...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pistons Officially Acquire Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks From Knicks

Along with Noel and Burks, the Pistons received cash considerations, a 2023 second-round pick (originally their own), and a 2026 second-rounder, via the Timberwolves or Knicks, dependent on draft position. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are receiving $6 million in cash. In exchange, the Knicks will receive the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Nba Finals#Acl
Yardbarker

Trae Young’s expectations for Atlanta Hawks with Dejounte Murray

A new era in Hawks basketball will begin in October. Trae Young was drafted four years ago and completely changed the landscape in Atlanta. He quickly became the team’s best player as ownership put their time and money behind the young superstar. Travis Schlenk went out two offseasons ago and acquired Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and a few other role players to give Young a real shot at the postseason.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

76ers' Julian Champagnie: Out for rest of Summer League

Champagnie has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League due to a fractured left thumb, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Champagnie totaled 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals across four Summer League games before suffering the injury. The issue may keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, which makes him a likely cut candidate moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bucks' Justin Jackson: Joins Celtics' Summer League squad

Jackson was added to the Celtics' Summer League roster Monday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports. The UNC product spent last season as a member of the Texas Legends in the G League and now finds himself with Boston's Summer League roster. The 27-year-old's first chance to get on the court with the Celtics comes Monday against the Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: On bench Saturday

Varsho isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies. Varsho is getting a chance to reset after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat fifth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy