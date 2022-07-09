ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to a bleeding woman unless she agreed to go to a hospital has been charged with involuntary manslaughter

By Yelena Dzhanova
Insider
 2 days ago
  • A 911 operator in Pennsylvania faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after denying a woman an ambulance.
  • Kelly Titchenell called 911 in July 2020 on behalf of her mother who she said was "bleeding from the rectum."
  • But Leon Price, the 911 dispatcher, refused to send an ambulance unless Kronk said she'd go to a hospital.

Jake
2d ago

doesn't sound involuntary to me. He purposefully and willfully formed an opinion and decided not to provide aid to her, he's guilty of murder.

anna
1d ago

the daughter went to her house, didn't take her to hospital, then daughter just went back home. women died the next day so clearly daughter had time to take her. Daughter is more at fault. there is more to this story. what are ambulances supposed to do, convince people they need to go?

Derringer Bow
1d ago

Why not agree to go to the hospital? I thought that’s the reason for calling 911? The fact that she died indicates that hospital treatment was probably necessary.

The Independent

911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send woman an ambulance

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly failed to dispatch help to a woman who needed medical assistance. Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was charged in the 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54. Ms Kronk bled to death a day after her daughter told the dispatcher that without help, "she's going to die."
WAYNESBURG, PA
TheDailyBeast

911 Operator Charged After Refusing to Send Ambulance to Mom Who Died

A 911 operator in Pennsylvania has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for not sending an ambulance to a woman who later died of internal bleeding. Diania Kronk, 54, was found dead in July 2020 a day after her daughter, Kelly Titchenell, pleaded with emergency services for help. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, took the call, but refused to send an ambulance until he’d been given more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital if help arrived. A recording of the call shows Price responding to Titchenell’s request by asking if Kronk would be “willing to go” to the hospital, which was around 30 minutes away from her home in Sycamore. “She will be, ’cause I’m on my way there, so she’s going, or she’s going to die,” Titchenell replied. Price asked Titchenell to call back when she’d arrived so that they could confirm Kronk would be willing to go—but Titchenell was unable to make further calls when she arrived at her mother’s property.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
