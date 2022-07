Ann Hood is an established author with numerous books to her credit. But her first real job was as a TWA flight attendant (“stewardess” is not an acceptable term). Hood takes the reader through her life as a novice flight attendant. She learns how to cope with fractious passengers, smile politely in the face of insults, ignore sexist comments, and deal with constant weight checks. In her mind, the glamor of her job offsets the long hours and less-than-desirable assignments that new employees must endure.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO