Letters to the editor

Time to come out and SPARKLE!!! If you are 60 years of age or older and you feel you need a new lease on life or a new commitment, and want to be a part of something wonderful! Become a contestant in the Ms. Colorado Senior America Pageant to be held October 9, 2022 at the Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center. We are limited to 12 contestants. This yearly pageant is held to celebrate the fact that women’s beauty, talent, and charisma do not diminish with physical age and, instead, that women have reached the “Age of Elegance.” This is NOT a “beauty” contest, but rather an event to showcase women who are vibrant, poised, talented, and personable well into their mature years.
