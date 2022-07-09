MD awards $1.5 to SoMd for Local Management Boards in Support of Children and Families
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services today announced $23 million in funding for local management boards in support of children and families across Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan increased funding for the awards this year by $4.5 million, including $1.5 million for local care team coordinators who ensure that youth with intensive needs receive the appropriate services.
“Local management boards play an important role in strengthening our communities and we are proud to support them,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will work to comprehensively support children and families around Maryland.”
Established in the 1990s, local management boards empower local authorities to plan, implement, and monitor service programs for organizations that serve youth and families. Active in each jurisdiction, the boards collaborate with local stakeholders and agencies to support many aspects of child and family services, including reducing the impact of incarceration on communities, reducing youth homelessness and child hunger, and preventing out-of-state residential placements.
Following is the jurisdictional breakdown of this year’s funding:
JurisdictionAward
Allegany$615,151
Anne Arundel$1,604,776
Baltimore City$3,602,599
Baltimore County$1,778,482
Calvert$536,744
Caroline$722,023
Carroll$674,072
Cecil$697,143
Charles$528,404
Dorchester$537,394
Frederick$533,404
Garrett$703,569
Harford$687,619
Howard$620,562
Kent$543,666
Montgomery$1,904,090
Prince George’s$2,158,964
Queen Anne’s$438,144
St. Mary’s$530,488
Somerset$394,344
Talbot$624,321
Washington$866,202
Wicomico$996,773
Worcester$992,214
Totals$23,291,148
“One of our office’s top priorities is making sure children and youth in Maryland have every possible advantage in life,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Kunle Adeyemo. “We will continue to provide this critical funding and work with all of our community stakeholders to ensure local management boards’ important missions are accomplished.”
