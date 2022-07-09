MD awards $1.5 to SoMd for Local Management Boards in Support of Children and Families

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services today announced $23 million in funding for local management boards in support of children and families across Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan increased funding for the awards this year by $4.5 million, including $1.5 million for local care team coordinators who ensure that youth with intensive needs receive the appropriate services.

“Local management boards play an important role in strengthening our communities and we are proud to support them,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will work to comprehensively support children and families around Maryland.”

Established in the 1990s, local management boards empower local authorities to plan, implement, and monitor service programs for organizations that serve youth and families. Active in each jurisdiction, the boards collaborate with local stakeholders and agencies to support many aspects of child and family services, including reducing the impact of incarceration on communities, reducing youth homelessness and child hunger, and preventing out-of-state residential placements.

Following is the jurisdictional breakdown of this year’s funding:

JurisdictionAward

Allegany$615,151

Anne Arundel$1,604,776

Baltimore City$3,602,599

Baltimore County$1,778,482

Calvert$536,744

Caroline$722,023

Carroll$674,072

Cecil$697,143

Charles$528,404

Dorchester$537,394

Frederick$533,404

Garrett$703,569

Harford$687,619

Howard$620,562

Kent$543,666

Montgomery$1,904,090

Prince George’s$2,158,964

Queen Anne’s$438,144

St. Mary’s$530,488

Somerset$394,344

Talbot$624,321

Washington$866,202

Wicomico$996,773

Worcester$992,214

Totals$23,291,148

“One of our office’s top priorities is making sure children and youth in Maryland have every possible advantage in life,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Kunle Adeyemo. “We will continue to provide this critical funding and work with all of our community stakeholders to ensure local management boards’ important missions are accomplished.”