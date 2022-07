The Colorado Avalanche have already made some key decisions on a few Stanley Cup-winning players from last year’s team, including Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Darcy Kuemper. Among the free agents the Avalanche still have to take care of include star forwards Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin. According to Pierre LeBrun, contract talks between Nichushkin’s camp and the Avalanche have made significant process in recent days and could potentially get a deal done ahead of free agency on Wednesday.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO