ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

‘Humboldt Hot Air’: Arcata’s New Radio Station Hosts Fundraiser July 16th

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumboldt Hot Air, Arcata’s brand new internet radio station, invites the public to a fundraising event, Saturday, July 16th from 4...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center Showing Jody Bryan Art in July and August

This is a press release from the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center:. During July and August, watercolor paintings and ceramic tiles by Jody Bryan will be on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Shows featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. The Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G Street in Arcata, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. Masking rules follow Humboldt County recommendations: currently, masks are strongly recommended but not required inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: Patrick Cleary on the Returning Folklife Festival, His Time at Humboldt Area Foundation and His New Fancy Hip

Humboldt’s summer of returning joys continues this coming week with the first edition of the Humboldt Folklife Festival to take place out in Blue Lake since the fun-killing pandemic made gathering with community virtually impossible. Starting Thursday, Dell’Arte’s Rooney Amphitheater will again host a collection of the county’s finest musicians. And if you think recent hip replacement surgery is going to stop longtime festival organizer Patrick Cleary from tappin’ his toe (or jumpin’ up on stage), well, you don’t know Patrick.
BLUE LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Street Art Festival Gears Up For Fifth Annual Event

This is a press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. Are you ready? The Eureka Street Art Festival is gearing up for the fifth annual event from August 1st – 6th, with the culminating Block Party on Saturday, August 6th from 12-6. The fifth annual Festival is focusing on the Bridge District – from the Samoa Bridge on the Waterfront to the 101 on the north end of town. For this year’s festival, you can expect to see the creation of 11 new murals on some of Eureka’s most central structures (including the underside of the Samoa Bridge!).
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans, Blue Lake Hosting ‘Large Item Dump Day’ Event in Korbel on Saturday

Caltrans, the City of Blue Lake, Blue Lake Rancheria, North Fork Lumber Company, and Humboldt Sanitation will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
BLUE LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arcata, CA
Entertainment
Humboldt County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Arcata, CA
Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arcata, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Society
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

Quarter Craze Fundraiser This Wednesday

Press release from Visiting Angels Walk To End Alzheimer’s Team:. The Visiting Angels Walk To End Alzheimer’sTeam is holding a Quarter Craze fundraiser on Wednesday, July 13th at the Eureka Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30pm to view auction items and purchase your paddles. ($5 each or 3 for $10)
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘This Playful Gal is All About Zoomies’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Nutmeg. I am a female, brown Pit Bull Terrier.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Beating the heat along the North Coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Today marking the hottest day of the summer. The National Weather Service had advised everyone to take precautions to stay cool. Coastal Humboldt communities saw temperatures soar above 70 degrees today. Meanwhile, Humboldt’s interior valleys saw temperatures well above a hundred. Despite the heat, some residents enjoyed being outdoors — using […] The post Beating the heat along the North Coast appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Fundraising#Red Hot#Dj#Humboldt Hot Air#Septentrio Winery#The Uncredible Phin Band
oregontoday.net

Quakes, July 11

A couple of earthquakes shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.8-magntitude quake was recorded off the Central Oregon Coast at a depth of six-miles and a 2.5-magntidue quake was also located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(UPDATES) Trailers Donated to Betty Chinn to House Eureka’s Homeless Burn in Early Morning Fire on Hilfiker Lane

The Eureka Police Department shared the following statement:. This is an ongoing investigation. Upon a determination made by the fire inspector as to the origin of the fire, as per the press release likely human caused, we will take an arson report. There is no information at this time to show that the fire, if determined to be human caused, was set intentionally simply because the trailers were to be used to shelter houseless community members.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

COVID Refuses to Go Away: A summary of the latest info locally and beyond

Seeing as how the novel coronavirus can’t decide if it’s more epidemic than endemic, or holding firm in the pandemic phase, we thought it prudent to give our readers a comprehensive update on the latest developments in COVID vaccine science, and on what cases in our community look like as the summer unfolds. A few changes in the local COVID scene include Humboldt welcoming a new Public Health Officer, a vaccine available for tiny tots, a statement of concern from a collection of Nor Cal Health Officers, and a variant that may escape immune response.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
kymkemp.com

Flyers Promoting Hate Bombard Scotia Overnight

Last night, two kids found a flyer promoting anti-Semitic views in the small former company town of Scotia between 10:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. By the time they finished picking up after the person or persons who spread the hate packets, they had found between 30 and 40 of the plastic baggies stuffed with anti-Jewish literature on porches throughout the tiny hamlet, reports the mom of one of boys who wishes to be anonymous for fear of retaliation.
SCOTIA, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Tens of thousands of pot plants destroyed after raid in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle

Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
lostcoastoutpost.com

For Many Complicated Reasons, There is No Dammed Swimming Hole at Freshwater Creek This Summer, But the County Hopes to Bring it Back Next Year

Freshwater Park will go without its iconic dam-made swimming hole for the third year in a row due to a torrent of logistical issues that will prevent the County of Humboldt from reinstalling the seasonal dam for another year, and possibly indefinitely. Andrew Bundschuh, the Environmental Permitting and Compliance Manager...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

WARNING: Coastal Humboldt May Actually See ‘Hot’ Temperatures Above 70 Degrees Tomorrow

The National Weather Service’s Eureka office has issued a warning for the spell of seasonably pleasant weather that’s forecast to hit the North Coast tomorrow. Areas of coastal Humboldt, including Eureka and Arcata, have at least a 90 percent chance of seeing temperatures in the 70s. Humboldt’s interior valleys, meanwhile, can expect temperatures above 100 degrees.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Apparent DUI Driver Arrested After Striking Pickup on F Street in Eureka Tonight

An apparently intoxicated driver struck a pickup on F Street near Hodgson in Eureka about 8:20 p.m., a reader told us. The dispatcher sent officers to the location even prior to the collision with a pickup because multiple people had called 911 and reported a dark green Honda that was traveling northbound couldn’t drive straight and was going in and out of the bike lane.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy