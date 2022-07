Police continue investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Natchez. Officers were called Tuesday night to the neighborhood behind Parkway Baptist Church near Maplewood and Beechwood Lanes and one 911 caller said her house had been hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported. Witnesses claim they saw someone in a silver or light-colored Nissan firing toward a group of four juveniles as they walked along Maplewood. Investigators continue working to identify everyone involved and say arrests are expected.

