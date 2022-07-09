Ubly enjoys kids day at Homecoming

The Bad Axe Area District Library will be hosting its own escape room event this month as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Program. Starting July 11, children and families will be able to take on the “Escape from Pirate’s Cove.”. Thanks to a small grant that was...
A 62-year-old Sanilac County woman hurt in a crash near Bad Axe on June 27 has died from her injuries. Janet K. Hoyt, of Snover, passed away during surgery at an out-of-county hospital on Friday, July 8, according to a press release from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. Crash...
The CEO of McLaren Thumb Region and McLaren Caro Region pleaded not guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense, in Huron County 52nd Circuit Court on Monday morning. Connie Koutouzos appeared in circuit court with her attorney, Scott R. Bigger, who entered the plea on her behalf.
