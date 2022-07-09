ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleville, MI

Want to Buy A Bar? Popular Pub in West Michigan Vacation Hot Spot for Sale for $1.6 Million

By Janna
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We should buy a bar!" - Everyone, at some point in their lives. If you've been bitten by the "we should buy a bar" bug, there's a popular bar and restaurant for sale in Middleville. Nestled in the Gun Lake/ Yankee Springs area, The Sand Bar & Grill on...

98.7 WFGR

Whole Foods in Grand Rapids Set to Open Next Month

It's been almost two years since the original announcement that a Whole Foods Market would be opening in the Grand Rapids area -- now we know where and when the store will be open for business. In December of 2020 it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

The Lodge In South Haven Stops Reservations Because of Rude Customers

The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What's better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Someone Was Living at Lansing's Old Coal Loader

This old abandoned coal loader still stands over the Grand Trunk Railroad, on the outskirts of Crego Park, off N. Aurelius Road in Lansing. It was built in 1925 between Lansing and East Lansing by the Ogle Construction Company. Some curious explorers discovered what appears to be the remains of...
wcsx.com

The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn't something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
ALBION, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Great Lakes resurrection: Muskegon Lake transforms from industrial dump to 'ridiculous' potential

MUSKEGON, MI -- Cindy Larsen was in her office at Muskegon's chamber of commerce when she heard screaming coming from the reception area. Alarmed, she went to investigate. Turns out they were "screams of glee" from a long-ago resident who had returned for a visit and was overwhelmed by the beauty of Muskegon Lake, Larsen told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bugs seen at Grand Rapids-area Popeyes sparks investigation

WALKER, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating after a video circulated online appeared to show bugs at the Popeyes Chicken restaurant on Alpine Avenue. An inspector with the health department visited the store on Monday, July 11 to complete an inspection after the Facebook video showed black worms crawling on the walls and the floor.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Steelcase to host annual ReMarket sale

A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Young entrepreneur enjoying the sweet smell of success

KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what's behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they're designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won't make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
KALAMAZOO, MI
