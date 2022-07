Joy Wang is one of those reporters who’s always on location reporting news-breaking stories. She’s now taking her amazing skill set elsewhere. Joy Wang announced she is leaving KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Viewers who have followed her for six years want to know where she is going and if she will continue reporting in New Mexico. Here’s what the outgoing reporter said about leaving KOB 4.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO