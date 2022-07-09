Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, protesters rallied at the Pima County Jail once again to raise their concerns about the inmate deaths that have happened at the jail. This all comes after an inmate death that happened earlier this week. 33-year-old Jonathon Leary died a week after he was found hanging in his cell. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said this is the fourth inmate deaths this year, with one related to COVID-19.

