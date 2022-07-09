ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, they have received reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of...

DJT2024
2d ago

A bee can obtain speeds of from 12 to 15 miles per hour, but most healthy humans can outrun them. So, RUN! And when you run Keep Running ! Africanized honey bees have been known to follow people for more than a quarter mile

